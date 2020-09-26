'I just want my son': Parents of missing Newport teenager urge for help

The police now believe the teen had contacts in the Western Montana area, but specifically in Libby, Troy, and Thompson Falls.

NEWPORT, Wash. — For a pair of Newport parents, nightmare has come true - their 19-year-old son has been missing for two weeks.

Almost two weeks of unopened mail sits on the living room table, sent messages are left unread, and a voicemail box is filling up.

Jason Fox missed lunch with his family on Monday, Sept 14. Susan and Michael Fox see their son often and make sure to check in with him almost every day.

In a message thread with Jason, Michael asks his son where he is. Jason responds that he is busy and forgot about their plans. Michael tells him he loves him. After that message, he disappeared.

"Everybody says, 'how are you and what can I do?' Like, how do you think I am, and you can find my son to help me," said Jason's mother Susan Fox.

Jason was raised by his father Michael until the couple got together when the teen was 7-years-old, Susan said. The family has always been incredibly close.

"He doesn't just, you know, go away and not show," said Michael "He's a human being and he didn't deserve anything, if something happened to him."

Newport Police are treating this as a suspicious disappearance, and although they have leads, the investigation is ongoing and much of the details are private at this time, Chief Mark Duxbury said. Outside agencies are assisting with the case, including the Washington State Patrol.

He could not confirm or deny if they have suspects in mind.

"I am a realist, you know, I know the odds and it may turn into a making someone pay rather than my son gets to come home," said Michael, tearfully. "That's a hard thing to deal with, but I don't want I don't want to screw up that aspect of it by divulging too much."

The family is aware of some further details regarding the case, but for the integrity of the case, KREM 2 could not disclose.

Michael believes he will have an update to share relatively soon, but for right now he and Susan are just trying to get through the day and sleep through the night.

"There's no 'how to deal with the disappearance' for dummies book or something," he said. "I never understood the whole 'not knowing is is worse' thing, but I finally understand that knowing would be better. I just want my son."