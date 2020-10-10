'A piece of all of us is gone': Vigil held for Newport teen found dead

Family members, friends and community members came together to remember Jason Fox's life. Authorities are investigating his death as a homicide.

NEWPORT, Wash. — The Newport community mourned the death of one of their own in a candlelight vigil on Friday night.

Jason Fox, 19, was found dead on Sunday after he went missing in mid-September. The Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office is investigating his death as a homicide. They were not available to confirm if there are currently any suspects or if there is a motive.

About 80 people attended the vigil, remembering his creativity, his intelligence, and his love for the people around him.

And although his family is grateful for all those who attended, their minds were somewhere else.

"It was probably the worst three weeks, any of us have ever had," said Jason Fox's older brother Robby Fox. "I wouldn't wish this on anybody."

Three weeks of searching, of waiting and of praying. The Fox family finally got the answer they needed, but not the one they hoped for.

"It's good to know but at the same time not," Robby Fox added. "We always hoped he would walk back through the door and now that he's not, a piece of all of us is gone."

The family keeps going over scenarios in their head, Jason's father Michael Fox said.

"My friends have said it could be a hate crime," he added, noting that Jason was bisexual. "But I am not sure, I do not know - it could be anything really."

One of the best things about Jason was how courageous he was, his noted. Their community is small and being able to come out was difficult for him.

"It's ridiculous for anyone to hate someone else because of who they love," said Michael Fox. "In a world absolutely overflowing with ugliness, shouldn't we celebrate the beauty of love whatever form that takes?"

Now the family is stuck in another waiting game while the investigation is ongoing Jason's mother Susan Fox said.

"The only thing now is just find the people that did this, and give them what they deserve," she said. "Because our son did not deserve this."

Jason's father and brother also say they're waiting on an arrest in Jason's case.

"We don't want to see it, we demand it, and all these people here, they demand that too," Michael Fox said. "Arrest someone."

"I want anyone who was involved to get prosecuted," Robby Fox said. "I want to see life without parole or the death penalty."

Before he was murdered, Jason was about to start college and was going to study to be a nurse, his family said.

"It's not supposed to be this way," Robby Fox added. "It's supposed to be, he is there with me when something happened to [our parents]."

"We feel offended and disgusted and outraged that this happened here in our community," said Michael Fox. "No arrests have been made. How have no arrests been made?"

The Newport Police say they are no longer in control of the case, but they will be helping out the Sheriff's Office.