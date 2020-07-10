'The animals who did this are roaming free': Human remains identified as missing 19-year-old from Newport

The loss of Jason is a devastating blow to our family. We fervently hoped for a different outcome. We would like to thank everyone who helped to bring him home. The long hours put in by both Newport PD and Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office, taking and following up on tips provided by the public as a result of the KREM 2 segment, the thousands of shares of the Facebook posts, the instagram and Tik Tok videos, so many people helped in this difficult time and we want to thank each of them. This is not over for us or our community yet though, arrests have not been made, the animals who did this are roaming free when they should be caged for life. Please continue to provide any tips you think could help to the Pend O'reille County sheriff. 509 447 1980. Jason deserves justice, this will never be over for us until that happens.