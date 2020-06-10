Clearwater County Sheriff's Office searches for two missing elderly men

One of the missing persons cases out of Orofino is from June 2020, while the other is from September, according to the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office.

CLEARWATER COUNTY, Idaho — The Clearwater County Sheriff's Office is asking people to be on the lookout for two elderly men who have been reported missing.

One of the missing persons cases is from June 2020, while the other is from September, according to the sheriff's office. Authorities are asking hunters and anyone recreating in Clearwater County to keep an eye out for 78-year-old Gordon White and 75-year-old Jon Walton.

White went missing from his Orofino home at 7003 Dent Bridge Road on June 10, 2020, the sheriff's office said. He was last seen wearing a gray, striped T-shirt and blue jeans.

Walton went missing from his Orofino home at 1618 Whiskey Creek Loop Road on Sept. 29, 2020, according to the sheriff's office. He was last seen wearing a green and tan flannel shirt and blue jeans.