Fatal shooting in North Spokane leaves one dead, suspect in custody

SPOKANE, Wash. — A shooting on the 7000 block of North Altamont Street left one man dead. The suspect is currently in custody.
SPD officers responded to the shooting at around 8 p.m.
According to police officials, the shooting occurred after an argument between a father and son escalated, leading the son to pull out a gun and shoot his father. The father was pronounced dead at the scene.
Major crimes is currently investigating the incident.
This is an ongoing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.