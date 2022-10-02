Fatal shooting in North Spokane leaves one dead, suspect in custody

According to police officials, the shooting occurred after a domestic incident lead a man to pull a gun and fatally shoot his father.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A shooting on the 7000 block of North Altamont Street left one man dead. The suspect is currently in custody.

SPD officers responded to the shooting at around 8 p.m.

According to police officials, the shooting occurred after an argument between a father and son escalated, leading the son to pull out a gun and shoot his father. The father was pronounced dead at the scene.

Major crimes is currently investigating the incident.