Richland Fred Meyer shooting suspect's arraignment hearing set for Feb. 23

39-year-old Aaron Christopher Kelly is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

RICHLAND, Wash. — The suspect in the fatal shooting at a Richland Fred Meyer that left one dead and one in critical condition appeared in court for the first time on Tuesday afternoon. During his appearance, he waived his right to a speedy arraignment and scheduled his arraignment hearing for 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 23, 2022.

39-year-old Aaron Christopher Kelly is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder. He is currently being held at the Benton County Jail on a $1 million bond.

At approximately 11:01 a.m. on Monday, police said Kelly entered the Fred Meyer located on Wellsian Way in Richland through the north entrance. He allegedly pushed a cart containing a backpack and a duffle bag through the store.

Police said Kelly approached the first victim, who was later identified as 38-year-old Justin Krumbah, at approximately 11:03 a.m. There was a 10-15 second interaction between the two before Kelly pulled out a handgun and fatally shot Krumbah.

Investigators have not determined any connection between Kelly and the victims, according to police. The weapon has not been recovered at this time but a search warrant has been served on the vehicle Kelly was in at the time of his arrest.

Richland Police Department (RPD) Dispatch received the first report of an active shooter at 11:03 a.m. on Monday. Officers arrived at the grocery store in under one minute and immediately entered the store, searching for the suspect.

The two victims were located shortly after police entered the store. The injured victim, whose name is being withheld at this time, immediately began receiving life-saving aid from responding officers until Richland Fire arrived and took the victim to a nearby hospital. As of Tuesday afternoon, the injured victim is still in critical condition.

Krumbah was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

Officers then discovered that Kelly had fled the scene. With the help of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Kelly was located in his vehicle near the Moses Lake area and arrested at approximately 2 a.m. Police said he was alone in the vehicle and there is no evidence to suggest anyone else was involved in the shooting.

According to police, Kelly invoked his right to remain silent and declined to speak with investigators.

During a press conference on Tuesday morning, interim Richland Police Chief Brigit Clary said Kelly does not have an extensive criminal history. His last contact with law enforcement in the Richland area was in June 2021, but it is not known what for.

Clary also said acquaintances of Kelly have told investigators that his mental health has been in decline over the last several weeks and months. Acquaintances told investigators Kelly has been distancing himself from friends and family.