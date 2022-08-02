Richland Fred Meyer shooting suspect arrested on I-90 near Spokane

Richland Police arrested 39-year-old Aaron Christopher Kelly on I-90 between Sprague and Spokane

RICHLAND, Wash. — Police arrested the man wanted in connection to a shooting at Richland Fred Meyer that left one person dead and another critically injured.

Police took 39-year-old Aaron Christopher Kelly into custody without incident, according to an update on Facebook.

Kelly was arrested on I-90 between Sprague and Spokane. He will be booked into the Benton County Jail on first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder charges.

The victim who was killed in the shooting has been identified as 38-year-old Justin Krumbah.

Richland residents were asked to avoid the town's Fred Meyer on Monday morning as police were called to the store after a shooting report.

**Fred Meyer Shooting Update** 39-year-old Aaron Christopher Kelly has been taken into custody without incident. Kelly... Posted by Richland WA Police Department on Monday, February 7, 2022

The Richland Police Department (RPD) released an official statement on its Facebook page about a shooting at the 101 Wellsian Way Fred Meyer in Richland at about 11:03 a.m. on Monday.

According to the RPD statement, at about 11:04 a.m. officers arrived at the store where one person died and one was injured.

The injured victim was a Fred Meyer employee, according to police. The employee was taken to the hospital for surgery and is currently in critical condition.

In a press conference, RPD said the victim had "a conversation" with the suspect before gunshots rang out. Shots were fired inside the store but it is not known how many. The weapon used was a handgun. Police do not know if the suspect knew the victims.

Nearby schools were reportedly put into a modified lockdown on Monday morning, which means students were allowed to walk throughout the school but could not leave the building.