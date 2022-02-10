Police: Shots fired near Dishman Hills recreational area

Deputies are searching for one suspect and another is currently detained.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) is responding to reports of shots being fired near the Dishman Hills recreational area off Appleway Blvd. in Spokane Valley. Two men were seen with guns in the area, according to police.

Deputies are searching for one suspect and another is currently detained.

The detained suspect told deputies that himself and the other suspect were target shooting toward the road.

Several bullets were found nearby, according to WSP.

The suspect police are searching for a second man described as a black male with a heavy-set figure. He was reportedly seen wearing a cowboy hat.

WSP Deputies are currently on the scene and searching for the other suspect.