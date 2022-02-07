Police: Newport man arrested after admitting to killing his mother

28-year-old Jacob Mitchell was booked into the Pend Oreille County Jail for second-degree murder on Sunday night.

NEWPORT, Wash. — A Newport man has been arrested and booked into jail after police said he called dispatch and admitted to killing his mother on Sunday night.

According to the Newport Police Department (NPD), officers and the Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a fatal shooting near South Fea Avenue in Newport on Feb. 6. The caller allegedly told police he has killed his mother.

Once officers arrived, they located a woman at the home and began administering life-saving aid until they were relieved by medical personnel. The woman, who was later identified as 64-year-old Carolyn Thompson-Mitchell of Newport, was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Thompson-Mitchell's son, 28-year-old Jacob Mitchell, was taken into custody without incident on Sunday night. He was booked into the Pend Oreille County Jail for second-degree murder.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.