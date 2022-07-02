Man faces felony assault charge after attacking woman with baseball bat in Belltown

Wantez Tulloss took a "full body swing" at the victim's head as she walked alone in Belltown on Jan. 31.

SEATTLE — A 23-year-old man was charged with first-degree assault after police say he hit a women in the head with a baseball bat in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood.

Wantez Tulloss took a "full body swing" at the victim's head as she walked alone in Belltown on Jan. 31. The victim suffered skull fractures and requires "significant surgery," according to charging documents.

Video shows Wantez Tulloss and the victim walking down a sidewalk in Belltown shortly after 6 p.m. Tulloss, according to documents, is seen with a bat in his left hand and two bags in his right hand.

After spotting the victim, Tulloss is seen putting the bags down so he could use both hands to swing the bat, according to documents and surveillance video.

The victim's hood was up as Tulloss walked up behind her, according to documents.

Tulloss swings the bat at the side of the victim's head, knocking her to the ground. He then picked up his bags and leaves.

Surveillance cameras caught Tulloss returning to his apartment building after the assault, according to documents. Bat still in hand, he stopped for a slice of pizza before going to his apartment.

Witnesses reported Tulloss was wandering around, swinging the bat shortly before the assault, according to charging documents.

Tulloss remains in jail after the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office argued Tullss is a danger to the community and should be held.

Tulloss has a criminal history that includes a domestic violence assault and interfering with domestic violence reporting and first-degree robbery.