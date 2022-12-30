Coeur d'Alene police confirms suspect in Post Falls police shooting is dead

57-year-old Randy Ness injured multiple officers by ramming his car into their vehicles before he was shot and killed.

POST FALLS, Idaho — Coeur d'Alene police have confirmed the suspect in Thursday's officer-involved shooting in Post Falls is dead.

57-year-old Randy Ness was shot by an officer after Post Falls police received reports of a man targeting and ramming parked cars and structures in the area of Railroad Avenue and Williams Street around 8:37 a.m.

According to police, officers located Ness's vehicle in the 700 block of Spokane Street and tried to conduct a traffic stop. Ness then proceeded to drive through a parking and ram his car into a Post Falls police vehicle. Ness then backed into another Post Falls police car before taking off on westbound I-90 just past Spokane Street.

Police say once Ness reached I-90, he brought his vehicle to a stop and appeared to intentionally back up and over a pursuing police car, crushing the roof with two officers inside.

Police say the investigation into this case reveals that at least one Post Falls officer fired his duty weapon. Ness reportedly died from his gunshot wounds at the scene. Multiple officers sustained injuries from Ness's reckless driving. No other members of the community were injured, according to police.

At this point in the investigation, at least four vehicles, a telephone pole and at least two structures were damaged as a result of Ness's actions.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

