Detours remain on I-90 westbound in Post Falls after police shoot driver they say rammed a patrol vehicle

The Idaho Transportation Department is detouring drivers around the incident via State Highways 41 and 53.

POST FALLS, Idaho — Post Falls police exchanged gunfire with a driver they say rammed a patrol vehicle Thursday in the 700 block of Spokane Street.

According to a press release from the Post Falls Police Department, just after 8:30 a.m. officers responded to a driver they say was intentionally crashing into other vehicles in the 300 block of Railroad Ave. in Post Falls.

Officers located the suspect and attempted to stop the vehicle.

The driver then intentionally rammed their vehicle into a patrol car on I-90 at milepost 4 and police fired shots at the vehicle, according to the Post Falls Police press release.

Police did not immediately say the driver's condition but do say there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Post Falls police say additional details will be provided at a later date.

The North Idaho Critical Incident Task Force has been called in to help investigate the incident along with the Coeur d’Alene Police Department.

I-90 westbound where the crashes took place is expected to be closed from milepost 5 to milepost 2 for most of the day Thursday. Traffic will continue to be detoured onto Seltice Way.