Crime Stoppers offers reward for information on fatal Spokane Valley shooting suspect

Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest needs information to find suspect Kayla J. Holden, as police now have probable cause to arrest her for the Oct. 11 shooting.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest is offering a cash reward for information regarding 29-year-old Kayla J. Holden, who is wanted for murder in connection with the fatal Oct. 11 shooting that took the life of 37-year-old Alyson Davis.

The shooting took place near St. Custer Rd. and E. 1st St. in Spokane Valley on Monday at 1 p.m. Davis died later at the hospital. According to a press release from the Spokane Valley Police Department, the shooting took place when the driver and Davis were approached by another man and woman asking for a ride. Soon after, the woman pulled out a gun and a struggle took place, which lead to the Davis being shot.

The other suspect in the shooting, Jerome J, Lee Jr., was arrested on Oct. 14.

Anyone with information or tips regarding this incident are encouraged to call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit www.p3tips.com. Callers can remain anonymous and still collect the cash reward.