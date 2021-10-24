Gun fired in rural Moses Lake leads to one man's death

Grant County Sheriff's office is investigating an argument that turned into a fatal shooting Sunday morning.

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A man died from fatal gunshot wounds Sunday in rural Moses Lake authorities said.

Early Sunday morning, Grant County Deputies and Moses Lake Police officers responded to reports of gunshots being fired around the area of Pershing Drive and the Larson Housing Area. When officers arrived, they discovered a 27-year-old man on a porch who had been shot.

Officials via a Facebook post said the shot appeared to have taken place behind 1106 Arlington Dr. The man was pronounced dead a short time later at Samaritan Hospital officials said.

Witnesses told police that there was an argument at the rear of 1106 Arlington between the deceased 27-year-old man and 48-year-old David R. Hagar. Witnesses said Hagar fired a gun multiple times during the argument and the man went down near the back porch. Authorities via Facebook said Hagar then fled to his nearby residence.

After deputies communicated with Hagar, he willingly came out of his residence, and was taken into custody without incident said the police. The incident is still under investigation by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit.

The name of the 27-year-old man has not yet been released by the authorities.