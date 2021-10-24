Juvenile becomes gunshot victim in Spokane shooting

Early Sunday morning, Spokane police responded to reports of gunshot fires

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police officers are investigating a shooting involving a juvenile victim Sunday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a group of juveniles walking in the area before hearing multiple gunshots. An off-duty officer said that he had located a juvenile victim with a gunshot wound. The shooting took place just after midnight on Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the area of E Nebraska Ave and N Helena St in Northeast Spokane.

Authorities said responding officers quickly provided medical attention. The victim was transported to an area hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim said that they where on their way home from a friend’s house when they encountered a group of teenagers and the shooting subsequently occurred. Officers created a large perimeter around the scene of the shooting. They have yet to locate any suspects.

The investigation is on-going and SPD is attempting to develop suspect information. Officers believe based on earlier information that this may have not been a random act authorities said. Anyone with knowledge of the shooting, or observed anything suspicious before the incident, is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference case number 2021-20183363.