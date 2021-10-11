Deadly shooting in Spokane under investigation

The shooting took place earlier on Monday around 1 p.m.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane and Spokane Valley police officers responded to a report of a man dropping off a woman with a gunshot wound at Sacred Heart Medical Center on Monday.

The shooting took place near St. Custer Rd. and E. 1st St. in Spokane Valley on Monday at 1 p.m. The woman died at the hospital.

According to a press release from the Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD), the shooting took place when the driver and victim were approached by another man and woman asking for a ride. Soon after, the woman pulled out a gun and a struggle took place, which lead to the victim being shot.

The driver reported that there was possibly a third person involved in the shooting.

Investigators are currently searching for 29-year-old Kayla J. Holden, as they believe she may hold information surrounding the shooting.

This shooting is an active investigation and the male driver is being interviewed by Spokane police for more details on the incident.