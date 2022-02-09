Washington woman and her two sons arrested in Arizona in connection with a homicide

Brenda Rasmussen and her two sons are accused of the murder of Jerry Rasmussen, who was initially reported missing by Brenda.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The U.S. Marshals arrested three suspects on Monday for their connection to a homicide that took place in September 2021 in Stevens County.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service press release, the suspects include Brenda Rasmussen, who is the victim’s wife, and her two sons, Danny Jones, and Andrew Jones.

The three suspects are accused of the murder of Jerry Rasmussen, who was initially reported missing by Brenda.

After the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation using a cadaver dog at the family house on Dec. 1, 2021, police found a decomposing body in the concrete installed shed matching the victim's characteristics.

“The investigation in the murder of Jerry Rasmussen revealed that Mr. Rasmussen was shot once in the head prior to being buried under a shed," District of Arizona U.S. Marshal David Gonzales said in a statement.

Stevens County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants to all suspects with rendering criminal assistance under first-degree murder.

On Jan. 28, 2022, the U.S. Marshal Service received tips that the three suspects were possibly hiding in Mohave County, Ariz., and started conducting an investigation and surveillance to locate the suspects.

The three suspects were located and arrested on Monday after the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy U.S. Marshals and Task Force personnel served simultaneous search warrants on a place of business and a residence associated with the suspects, according to the statement.

“The arrest of Brenda Rasmussen and her 2 sons by Deputy U.S. Marshals assigned to the Flagstaff Office, was accomplished by support from the Stevens County (Washington) Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service from the Eastern District of Washington,” Gonzales said in a statement.