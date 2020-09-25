Suspect flips car, loses wig while running from Airway Heights police

According to the Airway Heights Police Department, the suspect flipped his car while running from police and later lost his wig during the confrontation.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — A suspect flipped his car before losing his wig in a confrontation with Airway Heights police on Thursday night.

According to a Facebook post by the Airway Heights Police Department, 30-year-old Kelby Krause was stopped at about 7 p.m. Thursday in Airway Heights for failing to stop at a stop sign. The post said that the officer began to question Krause's identity, after which he fled from the scene.

A pursuit ensued and Krause ended up flipping his car, after which he allegedly got out of the car and fought an officer, according to police, During the fight, Krause's wig that he was wearing to hide his identity fell off, police said.