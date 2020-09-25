Spokane police shoot man near Airway Heights motel

Spokane police shot an armed man near the Bell Motel in Airway Heights.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Spokane police shot a man near the Bell Motel in Airway Heights on Thursday night.

According to a Spokane Police Department spokesperson, officers tracked an armed man who is a suspect in a domestic violence situation that happened on Tuesday to the motel.

The spokesperson said the suspect allegedly went into an RV and got a gun, after which two officers shot their weapons. Police said it was unclear if the suspect fired shots.

Police said they had probable cause for second-degree domestic violence assault, first-degree burglary domestic violence and malicious mischief on the suspect. The suspect also had a Washington Department of Corrections escape warrant for unlawful imprisonment, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital and is in surgery, according the SPD spokesperson, and traffic is backed up on Highway 2. Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl is at the scene.