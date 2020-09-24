Man shot in head after argument at Spokane party, police say

People at the party took the victim to the hospital, police said. He is currently in critical condition.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man is in critical condition after he was shot in the head following an argument at a party, Spokane police said.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 3300 block of E. Carlisle Avenue in Spokane at about 1:20 a.m. on Thursday.

There had been a party at the location and an argument had begun at some point, according to Sgt. Terry Preuninger. The argument escalated and led to a shooting.

People at the party took the man who was shot to the hospital, Preuninger said. He is currently in critical condition.

SPD's Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene and is still working the incident on Thursday morning. The suspect is still at large, Preuninger said.

All of the information police have at this time is preliminary and the investigation is ongoing.