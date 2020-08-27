Roads closed as deputies investigate shooting in Medical Lake

Spokane County Sheriff's deputies said a person called 911 on Thursday morning to say that he shot an acquaintance.

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting in Medical Lake on Thursday morning.

The investigation has closed Howard Street at West Brooks Road.

Sheriff's deputies said a man called 911 at about 3:30 a.m. on Thursday to say he shot an acquaintance. The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Two people have been detained for questioning, but neither are considered suspects and they have not been arrested, deputies said.

Deputies said there is no threat to Medical Lake residents in the area. The Forensic Unit will be on scene throughout the morning.

Spokane county sheriffs have an active investigation going on at West Brooks road and Howard street in Medical Lake. One block of Howard street is closed with red crime scene tape. @KREM2 is working to find out more details. pic.twitter.com/rz4vRhpFtt — althepal530 (@althepal530) August 27, 2020