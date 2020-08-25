One suspect at large after gunfire exchanged near west central Spokane

Gunfire was exchanged between two cars near Boone Avenue and Cedar Street on Tuesday morning, police said.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Police are searching for one suspect involved in an exchange of gunfire on Tuesday morning near west Central Spokane.

The incidence happened just before 6 a.m. near the intersection of Boone Avenue and Cedar Street.



Police say gunfire was exchanged between two cars near that intersection. No one was injured and no property was damaged, police told KREM 2's Nicole Hernandez.

Police say both cars involved in the incident have been located. One was towed away from the scene and another car was involved in a pursuit with police, which ended near the 900 block of East Indiana Avenue.

Officers are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call Crime Check with more information at 509-456-2233.