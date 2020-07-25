Man killed in shooting near E. Nebraska Ave. and N. Morton St.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. near the intersection of East Nebraska Avenue and North Morton Street.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man was shot and killed Friday evening in North Spokane, according to Spokane Police spokesperson Julie Humphreys.

Humphreys said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. near the intersection of East Nebraska Avenue and North Morton Street. The victim was found on the ground in an alley, Humphreys said.

Police are talking to one suspect and are trying to make contact with a second in the area, according to Humphreys

KREM has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.