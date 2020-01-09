Man killed in shooting following argument in southeast Spokane Co.

According to Spokane County Sheriff’s Corporal Mark Gregory, two men got into an argument that led to the shooting.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane County deputies are investigating a fatal shooting in southeast Spokane County Monday night.

It happened in the 2000 block of South Park Road.

According to Spokane County Sheriff’s Corporal Mark Gregory, two men got into an argument that led to the shooting. Deputies on scene said initial reports indicate the shooter called 911.

One man has been detained, according to Gregory. The victim died from his injuries, according to deputies on scene.

KREM 2’s Casey Decker is on the scene working to gather more information.