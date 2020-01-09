Kalispell Tribal officer justified in shooting theft, trespassing suspect

Kalispel Tribal Officer Dan Dice shot Zachary Craig while trying to contact Craig, who is accused of cashing out slot machines that people had left money in.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — The Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office determined that a Kalispel Tribal Police Officer was justified in shooting a man believed to have stolen from Northern Quest Casino on June 22.

Kalispel Tribal Officer Dan Dice shot Zachary Craig while trying to contact Craig, who is accused of cashing out slot machines that people had left money in, according to a press release from the prosecutor’s office. Craig was grazed by the bullet and refused medical treatment, the release says.

On June 22, Kalispel police responded at about 12:50 p.m. to the casino after reports of a person, Craig, suspected of theft and trespassing. Craig was also believed to be a barred guest. A Northern Quest security officer asked Craig for his ID and he told the officer he left it in his car. According to the release, Craig started to walk quickly and then ran toward the exit near the Epic restaurant.

While trying to flee, the release says Craig attempted to evade two KTP officers, Dice and Jay Hughes. Dice and Hughes attempted to block Craig as he attempted to speed down a row of cars, the release says. Craig hit Dice’s patrol car then hit two nearby parked cars, according to the release.

When accelerating in reverse, Craig struck the front of Hughes’ car, the release says. Dice got out of his car with his weapon drawn and both officers yelled at Craig to stop several times, according to the release.

The release says Craig turned his car toward Dice, who raised his weapon and fired a single round at Craig.