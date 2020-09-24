3 arrested at Moscow church's 'worship protest,' others cited for violation of COVID-19 orders

Moscow Police Chief James Fry said about 150 people attended Christ Church's "Psalm Sing" event held at city hall on Wednesday afternoon.

MOSCOW, Idaho — Five people were cited for violating a public health order and several were arrested during a church event in Moscow.

Christ Church's "Psalm Sing" event was held at Moscow City Hall on Wednesday afternoon. In a Facebook post made ahead of the event, organizers asked people to avoid wearing masks.

The order in Moscow requires people who are not members of the same household to maintain six feet of physical distance from one another or wear a face covering while they are in public. It was recently extended until Jan. 5, 2021.

According to a press release, the City of Moscow provided an empty parking lot for the event with markings placed six feet apart in order to help with social distancing. The main speaker at the event was informed that physical distancing or masks would be required, and announced to attendees that the health order would be enforced.

Moscow Police Chief James Fry said about 150 people attended the event. Photos and videos taken of the event show that most people were not wearing masks.

During the 15-minute event, it appeared that some household groups were keeping their distance from others, according to the press release. But several people who appeared to be in violation of the order were approached by law enforcement officers.

"We were trying to give them every opportunity to not be violation," Fry said.

Five attendees who were unwilling to comply with the order were cited, the press release says. Two of those individuals were also cited for resisting and obstructing officers and three were arrested and released from custody the same day.

Gabriel Rench, who is running against an incumbent Latah County commissioner, said he was one of the five people who was arrested on Wednesday. He called Christ Church's event a "worship protest."

Rench said he was charged with a misdemeanor for violating the mask order and placed under arrest for not providing officers with identification. He said he plans to fight the charge against him and has a court date scheduled for next week.

"I just went there to sing and do a peaceful protest and a worship service, which is constitutional. And I was really surprised," Rench said.

A video of Rench's arrest was shared on the Facebook page for "Moscow Report," wherein he tells officers that they don't have to arrest him.

"I said, 'You don't have to do this. You know you're enforcing something that is unconstitutional. You should be here for the citizens, not for the mayor,'" Rench told KREM.

Rench said he believes officers violated his rights to worship, assemble and petition.

"I literally got arrested and handcuffed while 'Amazing Grace' was playing in the background," he said.