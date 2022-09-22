86-year-old woman found dead in Sandpoint hotel

Sandpoint Police say the woman was found dead last night at around 6:30 p.m.

SANDPOINT, Idaho — The Sandpoint Police Department (SPD) is investigating the death of a woman who was reportedly strangled to death.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, SPD responded to a call from the Best Western Edgewater Hotel at 56 Bridge Street. When police arrived, they found an 86-year-old woman dead in a hotel room. It is believed she died of strangulation.

At this time, the woman’s 57-year-old son is suspected of the crime and was arrested. According to SPD, he is not a current threat to the public. The two are from Arizona and were in the Sandpoint area visiting friends.

Families of the victim have been notified.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

