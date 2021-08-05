39 roosters, hens seized in Spokane Valley cockfighting ring

SCRAPS received multiple reports of suspected cockfighting activity in Spokane Valley on Wednesday

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service seized 39 roosters and hens while serving a search warrant Wednesday related to a cockfighting investigation.

According to a press release sent Thursday, SCRAPS received multiple reports of suspected cockfighting activity in Spokane Valley on Wednesday and eventually got a search warrant.

SCRAPS said the roosters’ physical and living conditions, as well as other paraphernalia found at the scene, were consistent with engagement in animal fighting and many of the animals were housed in unlawful conditions.