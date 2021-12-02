SCRAPS seizes 40 horses and cows from 'deplorable' conditions

SCRAPS seized 24 full-size horses, eight miniature horses, five cows and three miniature cows from a property in southwest Spokane County.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Warning: This story contains graphic and disturbing details.

Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service (SCRAPS) seized 40 animals, including horses and cows, during an animal cruelty investigation.

SCRAPS executed a search-and-seizure warrant at a property in southwest Spokane County on Feb. 10-11, seizing 24 full-size horses, eight miniature horses, five cows and three miniature cows, according to a press release.

The animals' living conditions were "deplorable" and their bodies "bear the consequences of prolonged neglect," SCRAPS said in the release. Bodies of deceased horses and cows, which resident dogs were allowed to feed on, were found throughout the property.

SCRAPS said it is investigating the property owners for first and second-degree animal cruelty, transporting or confining animals in an unsafe manner, and operating an illegal commercial kennel.

SCRAPS also expressed gratitude to its Animal Protection Officers who spent hours on scene in below-freezing temperatures to secure the animals and deliver them to safety.