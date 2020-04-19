SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Regional Animal Protection continued its investigation into a suspected puppy mill in West Spokane County on Saturday when the organization executed a search-and-seizure warrant.

The group of animal protection officers seized 35 dogs and two horses from "unacceptable conditions." The property owner is under investigation for violations that include animal cruelty and transporting or confining animals in an unsafe manner and operating an illegal commercial kennel.

SCRAPS officers who assisted in the rescue spent more than 34 hours on the scene to make sure every animal was accounted for.

