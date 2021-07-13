2 persons of interest wanted in connection to Downtown Spokane stabbing

The stabbing occurred on June 25 in the area of West Riverside Avenue and North Howard Street.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are searching for two persons of interest in connection to a stabbing in Downtown Spokane in late June.

According to a press release from Spokane Police Officer Stephen Anderson, the stabbing occurred on June 25 in the area of West Riverside Avenue and North Howard Street. The victim was critically injured. Anderson also released three photos that show the persons of interest.

The first subject is a man wearing a white baseball hat, black t-shirt, beige cargo shorts, black and white tennis shoes and a black and blue backpack. The other person is a woman wearing a dark sundress with a light pattern, a beige backpack and beige sandals.

If you recognize these people or know anything about the incident and have not talked to law enforcement, you’re asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.