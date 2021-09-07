Docs: Man hears North Spokane fireworks stabbing suspect say, 'I'm right here. I did it'

Witnesses told police Vega and the victim got into a fight in the alley in the 1600 block of East Queen Avenue over fireworks.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Court documents are giving new insight into a feud over fireworks between North Spokane neighbors that ended in a stabbing on the Fourth of July.

Louis Vega, 63, is charged with first-degree assault. He made his first court appearance July 7 and is currently out of jail on bond. His arraignment is scheduled for July 28.

According to court documents, witnesses told police Vega and the victim got into a fight in the alley in the 1600 block of East Queen Avenue over fireworks. The witness said Vega threw the first punch and stabbed the victim multiple times, documents say.

The victim told police that Vega and his son came to his house and confronted him about shooting off fireworks, documents state. He said he wasn’t able to recall the exact details leading up to the fight and he didn’t realize he had been stabbed until his wife told him, according to court documents.

Another witness told police he heard Vega say, "he attacked my son" and "I'm right here. I did it," documents say.

Court documents say an officer found the knife they believe Vega used during the fight in Vega’s kitchen sink.

The victim was taken to the hospital for a stab wound to his torso and another wound to his arm, according to documents. The victim underwent surgery because doctors believed he might have nicked an artery, documents state.

Spokane police said the victim is expected to survive.

The Spokane Police Department is asking anyone with information about this incident to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference Case No. 2021-20111341.

This was the 29th year of all individual consumer fireworks being illegal in Spokane.