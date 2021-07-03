South Hill Carjacker suspect in custody

He was taken into custody and has been charged with First Degree Robbery and Attempted First Degree Robbery.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police Department arrested Raul Arevalo, 23, after a series of carjackings in Spokane on Thursday.

He was taken into custody and has been charged with First Degree Robbery and Attempted First Degree Robbery.

Previously, SPD received several calls on Thursday about a multi-vehicle collision at E 2nd Ave and S Thor St.

Witnesses had said that one of the drivers had left the scene of the first crash. After further investigating he had fled in the other driver's vehicle after assaulting them.

The suspect's car at the first scene was linked to a stolen vehicle from Oregon where the suspect for that carjacking was Arevalo of Hillsboro, OR.

Then reports of a vehicle matching the carjacked vehicle from 2nd/Thor speeding into Downtown and then another vehicle collision happened in the area of S Washington St and W 7th Ave with the same vehicle description of the carjacked vehicle.