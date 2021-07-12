'Somebody knows something': Authorities look for leads in May shooting death of Moses Lake man

Kristopher Vincent, 24, was found dead on a sidewalk with gunshot wounds on May 26.

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) announced that they are seeking more information in the murder of a 24-year-old Moses Lake man on May 26.

Kristopher Vincent was found dead on a sidewalk along Airway Drive near Cochran Rd. with gunshot wounds to the torso and extremities.

In a Facebook post from GCSO on Monday, they said they need more information from the public about the case. They said they are looking for more leads to follow, as they do not have many at the moment.

"We want to find who’s responsible for Kris Vincent’s death. Please help us do that by telling us what you know, no matter how small or unimportant that information may seem to you," they wrote in the post.

A driver saw the body along Airway Drive near Cochran Road in Moses Lake at about 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 26. Grant County deputies arrived at the scene and found that it was the body of a deceased man, according to an update provided on Facebook Live.

"As with most cases, somebody knows something; they just have to let us know what they know or suspect," they wrote in the post.

Authorities said the incident happened between 2:30 and 3 a.m. on Wednesday, May 26.

Authorities asked the public to call MACC Dispatch at (509) 762-1160, or email crimetips@grantcountywa.gov. Tips can remain anonymous.