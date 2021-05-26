Coroner: Moses Lake man found dead on sidewalk was shot in torso, extremities

The victim was identified by the Grant County Coroner as 24-year-old Kristopher Vincent of Moses Lake. His manner of death is homicide.

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A 24-year-old man who was found dead on a sidewalk in Moses Lake early Wednesday morning died from gunshot wounds, Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison announced on Thursday.

The victim was identified as 24-year-old Kristopher Vincent of Moses Lake, according to a Facebook post from the Grant County Sheriff's Office. His manner of death is homicide. Kyle Foreman, a spokesperson for GCSO, confirmed on Wednesday that detectives were investigating the man's death as a homicide.

A driver saw the body along Airway Drive near Cochran Road in Moses Lake at about 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Grant County deputies arrived at the scene and found that it was the body of a deceased man, according to an update provided on Facebook Live by Foreman.

Grant County detectives are now asking the public for any information or video footage that might aid in their investigation, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office. Authorities believe the incident happened between 2:30 and 3 a.m. on Wednesday.