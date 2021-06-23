One dead, another injured in shooting on Spokane's lower South Hill

Around 4 a.m. a man called 911 and reported that he had been shot near the intersection of West 7th Avenue and South Oak Street.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are investigating a deadly shooting on the lower South Hill Wednesday morning.

Spokane Police Officer Stephen Anderson said around 4 a.m. a man called 911 and reported that he had been shot near the intersection of West 7th Avenue and South Oak Street.

Anderson said when officers arrived on scene, they found two people had been shot. One person died and another was taken to the hospital, according to Anderson. The person is expected to survive.

Police do not believe there is any outstanding threat to the public. As of 8 a.m., investigators are expected to be on scene for a few more hours.