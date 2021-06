Spokane Police said several shots fired in the 7/11 parking lot. The suspect has fled the scene.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are investigating a shooting at the 7/11 in Downtown Spokane on Sunday morning.

No one has been reported injured. Police are looking for the suspect in the shooting who is described as a black male wearing a white shirt and black pants.

There are no reported road closers in the area but the parking lot of the business is blocked while police investigate the scene.