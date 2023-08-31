Gesa Credit Union paying for admission to Riverside High School's first football game

The credit union is also launching a fundraising campaign for victims of the two recent wildfires in Spokane County.

CHATTAROY, Wash. — As the town of Elk continues to recover from a devastating wildfire, a local credit union is stepping up to make a community gathering possible.

Gesa Credit Union announced Wednesday they will cover the cost of admission for Riverside High School's first football game for any community member who wants to attend. The credit union is also launching a fundraising campaign for victims of the two recent wildfires in Spokane County.

“Our community’s collective spirit grows stronger when we work together. That’s why we at Gesa are honored to partner with the Riverside School District to support the Rams at their first game and help foster hometown pride for the great city of Spokane,” said Don Miller, President, and CEO of Gesa Credit Union. “Our team proudly stands with all those affected by the Spokane regional wildfires, especially as we now work to rebuild.”

During the game, Gesa and the Riverside School District (RSD) will collect donations for victims of the two recent wildfires, as well as provide free food. The first 1,000 fans to arrive at the game will also get a free gift.

Gesa is also launching its Gesa Cares campaign to raise money for people impacted by the Gray Fire and Oregon Road Fire. The credit union says it will match up to a total of $100,000 in donations. Donations can be made at any of Gesa's 28 locations.

If Gesa members have been impacted by either of the wildfires, they are encouraged to visit one of the branches or call 888-946-4372 for assistance.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

Apple TV: Search "Spokane News from KREM" in the Apple store or follow this link.