Evacuation center at Riverside High School provides shelter for those displaced by Oregon Road Fire

Many residents arrived at Riverside High School, leaving behind their homes in the face of imminent danger.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — As the Oregon Road Fire near Elk forces residents to flee their homes, Riverside High School in Chattaroy has become a vital place for those seeking safety. The evacuation center opened Friday night as fires quickly spread.

Many residents arrived at Riverside High School, leaving behind their homes in the face of imminent danger. Anthony Erickson, who evacuated with his family, recounted the initial panic of receiving the evacuation notice. "You go into a little bit of a panic mode, trying to figure out everything you need to take with you and what to leave," Erickson shared. Fortunately, he and his family could quickly hitch up their tiny home and depart, given their portable living situation.

Erickson's experience is echoed by others who arrived at the high school seeking refuge. Charlie and Linda Love, after receiving multiple evacuation notices, managed to save their beloved pets and a few crucial items. However, they had to leave behind much of their belongings. "It's hard to leave stuff, but you can replace some of that stuff, but you can't replace lives," Charlie Love expressed.

The atmosphere at the evacuation center is one of uncertainty and resilience. The displaced residents are waiting for updates on the fire's progression and when they might be able to return home. Some individuals have already lost their homes to the flames and are grappling with what lies ahead.

Despite the challenges, the community has rallied together, offering support through donations and gestures of compassion. Riverside High School has become a temporary home for those affected by the fire, and the sense of unity among evacuees and the surrounding community is evident.

As residents wait for the fire's status to evolve, their spirits remain strong. "Just hang out and see where it goes," Erickson said, capturing the collective sentiment of facing the unknown with resilience.

Amid the uncertainty, the evacuation center stands as a symbol of safety and solidarity for those affected by the wildfires.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.