Here are the evacuation sites and centers open due to wildfires in Eastern Washington

Currently, several evacuation sites and short-term drop-in air centers are now available throughout the region.

A state of emergency has been declared in Spokane County due to the wildfires burning around the area, the county Board of Commissioners announced Saturday. The declaration will allow for state and federal assistance to come into Spokane County.

Evacuation Sites for the Gray Fire, Medical Lake, Wash.:

Evacuation Center

Spokane Falls Community College (3410 W Whistalks Wy, Spokane, WA 99224)

Evacuations

At this time, Level 3 (GO NOW!) evacuations are in place for the following areas:

S Wolfe Rd

W Lorene Dr

S Robinette Dr

East of I-90

South of Salnave Rd

West of S Granite Lake Rd

North of W Baker Rd

East of S Gray Rd

South of W Hallett Rd

West of S Mabel Rd/S Soda Rd/S Andrus Rd

North of W Jensen Rd until the western end then North of W Baker Road

All of the City of Medical Lake

The community of Four Lakes

The areas of Clear Lake, Silver Lake, and Granite Lake

Community along W Aero Rd

Medical Lake residents with horses and trailers can evacuate to:

Airway Heights Walmart (1221 S Hayford Rd, Spokane, WA 99224)

Airway Heights Grocery Outlet (10831 West State Hwy, Airway Heights, WA 99001)

Animals that need to be evacuated can be taken to the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center (404 N Havana St # 1, Spokane Valley, WA 99212)

Level 2 (Get Set!) evacuations are in place for the following areas:

South of W Baker Rd

East of S Ritchey Rd

North of W Cameron Rd

West of Graham Rd - Granite Lake on the East

Tyler and Malloy Prairie on the West

I90 on the South

Drumheller around the current Level 3 to Baker and Cameron

At this time, there are no evacuation levels for Cheney, according to Washington DNR.

Shelter in Place orders have been issued for:

Lakeland Village

Eastern State Hospital

Martin Hall

Pine Lodge

The latest evacuation notices can be found here.

Road closures

I-90 from Sprague to Geiger

I-90 both directions from Tyler (MP 257) to US 2 (MP 277)

SR 902 the entire length of the roadway

There is no ETA for reopening at this time.

Evacuation Sites for Oregon Rd. Fire, Elk, Wash.:

Evacuation Center

Red Cross has set up an evacuation site at Riverside High School (4120 E Deer Park Milan Rd, Chattaroy, WA). Large animals can be taken to the Newport Rodeo Grounds if needed per Pend Oreille Co Sheriff.

Evacuations

According to Spokane County Emergency Management, Level 3 (Go Now!) evacuations are in place for the following areas:

South of Spokane/Pend Oreille County line

East of N Elk Chattaroy Rd

North and West of E Tallman Rd to N Blanchard Creek Rd

South of E Laurel Rd has been upgraded from Level 2 to Level 3 evacuations

North to Milan Elk

South to Chattaroy

West to Newport Hwy

East to Elk-Chattaroy

Pend Oreille Co evacs: Level 3 (Go Now)

Jefferson Rd, Thomson Rd

Last mile of Spring Valley Rd

Pend Oreille Co: Level 1 (Get Ready) evacuations

Elmers Loop

Country Homes Roads

Indoor air center shelter options:

The Trent Resource and Assistance enters will be open 24/7 located at 4320 E. Trent Ave. in East Spokane starting Saturday. The center will remain open whenever the Air Quality Index remains 201 or above, or, labeled "very unhealthy."

Spokane Transit Authority Plaza:

Open during business hours of 5 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. - 11:30 p.m., and 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday. STA grants bus fare exceptions during extreme weather to customers who are unable to afford travel to shelters. The Salvation Army is a resource for people to connect with local shelters. Call 509-280-6860 or 509-280-6894 for a ride.

Spokane Public Library locations:

Central (906 W. Main St)

Shadle Park (2111 W. Wellesley Ave.)

Liberty Park (402 S. Pittsburg St.)

Hillyard (4110 N. Cook St.)

South Hill (3324 S. Perry St.)

Indian Trail: (4909 W. Barnes Road)



Libraries will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday - Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

