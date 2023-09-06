x
1 killed, 1 critically injured in car crash in downtown Spokane

Two pedestrians were struck by a car on Maple and 4th.
Credit: Adobe Stock
Police car with blue lights on the crime scene in traffic urban environment.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are responding to a deadly vehicle v.s. pedestrian crash that occurred on Maple and 4th in downtown Spokane.

KREM 2 has a crew heading to the scene for more information.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more details as we receive them.

