1 dead, 1 injured after early morning shooting in Northeast Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man was killed and another was injured in an early morning shooting Wednesday in Northeast Spokane, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD).

Just after 3 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to an encampment on North Colton Street for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found two men, both of whom were shot.

Both men were taken to the hospital for treatment. SPD says one of them men died in the hospital and the other is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, it is not known if any suspects were involved or if anyone has been arrested in relation to the shootings. The identity of the victim is also unknown.

The Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation and will release more information at a later time.

SPD is asking anyone with information to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

