Procession held to honor Lincoln County sheriff's deputy

LCSO announced Monday that Deputy Luke Mallon passed away at the age of 40, leaving behind a wife and two young girls.

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. — The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) honored the life of one of its own on Wednesday.

A processional of first responders led Deputy Luke Mallon and his family from Davenport to Spokane on Wednesday morning. LCSO announced Monday that Mallon passed away at the age of 40, leaving behind a wife and two young girls.

Mallon spent nearly a decade serving Lincoln County.

Sean Davis, Mallon's friend of 13 years, told KREM 2 losing Mallon is like losing a brother. The two met in 2010 while training at the Parks Law Enforcement Academy.

Davis said the loss is felt by many, including the community Mallon loved to serve.

"He was a gentle giant, a selfless person and he'll be greatly missed," Davis said. "That is a void that is very large that Lincoln County is going to have a hard time filling, along with the friends and family he leaves behind."

Davis said Mallon had a one-of-a-kind laugh and loved the outdoors.

A GoFundMe was organized by Davis for Mallon's surviving family members. In just two days, nearly $15,000 has been donated. If you're interested in donating, click here.

