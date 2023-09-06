Woman arrested after allegedly stabbing 2 people in Pullman apartment

The 29-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing two people in Pullman. Both victims are expected to survive.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A California woman was arrested Wednesday morning after allegedly stabbing and seriously injuring two people at a Pullman apartment complex.

The 29-year-old woman was arrested for attempted second-degree murder, second-degree assault and carrying weapons capable of producing bodily harm. She was taken to the hospital after the alleged attack and will later be taken to jail. Both victims are expected to survive.

Just before 9 a.m. Wednesday, Pullman police responded to a reported stabbing at an apartment complex on Northeast Williams Drive. When officers arrived, they found a woman actively assaulting another woman.

KREM 2 is choosing not to name the suspect because police say she was suffering a mental health crisis at the time of the incident.

When police went inside the apartment, they found two victims suffering stab wounds. One victim was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital with critical injuries, but is expected to survive. The other victim also went to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is currently at the hospital, but following her release will be booked into the Whitman County Jail.

