Send us your holiday lights photos on the KREM 2 App!

You can also see a map of holiday lights photos on the App's "Near Me" section.

This holiday season is a little different due to the coronavirus, but it hasn't changed one big tradition we all love: Holiday lights!

Do you have a light display you want to share? An illuminated tree, wreaths or a full yard full of blow-up reindeer? We want to see your photos!

Share your pictures with us using the KREM 2 App.

How it works: Just open the KREM 2 App, click on "Home" and scroll down to the section that says "Send us your holiday lights!"

Click, upload your photo, and say something about it if you'd like. You can also pick your map location.

Then hit "Submit" and the photo is on its way to our team. We are reviewing submissions daily.

See the map: Once the photo is approved by our team, you'll see it on the map in the "Near Me" section of our App!

Near Me shows all of the recent photos submitted in our community. To only see holiday lights, click the "Filters" button on Near Me and scroll down to choose "Holiday Lights."