Hutton Settlement runs out of Christmas trees within 8 days of opening

SPOKANE, Wash — Editor's note: The above video is from previous reporting on the Hutton Settlement's Christmas tree farm.

The Hutton Settlement's Christmas Tree farm has run out of Christmas trees just eight days after opening, according to the organizations Facebook page.

"While we had no idea what to expect this year, we are completely blown away by our community’s support once again," the children's home wrote on Facebook.

The tree farm has never run out of trees before the three week mark, the settlement wrote on Facebook. They are working on increasing their inventory for next year.

The Hutton Settlement is a children's home in Spokane that provides safe and healthy living opportunities for children, ages 5 to 18 in need of a long-term alternative home.

The Settlement said the pandemic has hit them hard this year, with most of their money coming from over 21 commercial real estate properties. Settlement leaders say some of their tenants haven't been able to pay.