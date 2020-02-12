How to celebrate the holiday season in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash — Coronavirus shouldn’t ruin the holiday season and there are still plenty of ways to celebrate in Spokane.
The City of Spokane has something for everyone to enjoy safely during the holidays.
Winter Farmers Market at the Pavilion
Every Wednesday in December and January from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Vendors will be stationed throughout the Pavilion Central Plaza outdoors, with limited retail from small local businesses inside the Pavilion Main Lobby and Sky room, the city says. Everyone is asked to wear a mask and maintain distancing. Sanitizing stations will also be set up.
Here’s a list of some of the vendors taking part in the market.
- Big Barn Brewing
- K2 Greens
- Browning Beef
- Liberty Cider
- Commellini Estate
- Mama Torrez
- Functional Pottery
- Marketplace Botanicals
- Great Harvest
- Sweets by SarahK
- Highland Honey
- Swell Coffee
- Increditruck
- The Scone Ranger
Numerica Lights up the Night Holiday Tree Walk at Riverfront
Until Jan. 3
Nearly 40 trees were festively decorated by local organizations and placed at the Rotary Fountain and Clock Tower. They will be lit up from sunset until 10 p.m. daily.
Riverfront Trail of Lights
Until January 3
The holiday light display in Riverfront Park is expanding! There will be several new holiday displays including a Candy Cane Lane along the Howard Street Promenade, a light tunnel under the blue bridge and a more.
Numerica Skate Ribbon and SkyRide
The city has not set an opening day for the winter season. City officials said they are working with local health resources to come up with COVID-19 protocols that align with current guidelines. The SkyRide is open for household units to ride together.
Wheatland Bank Carriage Rides
Now through Christmas Eve
Pickup is at the Visit Spokane Visitor's Center next to the Rotary fountain at Howard and Spokane Falls Boulevard. All rides are free.
Riders are required to pre-register due to coronavirus. For more information, visit their website.