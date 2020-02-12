How to celebrate the holiday season in Spokane

The City of Spokane has something for everyone to enjoy safely during the holidays.

SPOKANE, Wash — Coronavirus shouldn’t ruin the holiday season and there are still plenty of ways to celebrate in Spokane.

Winter Farmers Market at the Pavilion

Every Wednesday in December and January from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Vendors will be stationed throughout the Pavilion Central Plaza outdoors, with limited retail from small local businesses inside the Pavilion Main Lobby and Sky room, the city says. Everyone is asked to wear a mask and maintain distancing. Sanitizing stations will also be set up.

Here’s a list of some of the vendors taking part in the market.

Big Barn Brewing

K2 Greens

Browning Beef

Liberty Cider

Commellini Estate

Mama Torrez

Functional Pottery

Marketplace Botanicals

Great Harvest

Sweets by SarahK

Highland Honey

Swell Coffee

Increditruck

The Scone Ranger

Numerica Lights up the Night Holiday Tree Walk at Riverfront

Until Jan. 3

Nearly 40 trees were festively decorated by local organizations and placed at the Rotary Fountain and Clock Tower. They will be lit up from sunset until 10 p.m. daily.

Riverfront Trail of Lights

Until January 3

The holiday light display in Riverfront Park is expanding! There will be several new holiday displays including a Candy Cane Lane along the Howard Street Promenade, a light tunnel under the blue bridge and a more.

Numerica Skate Ribbon and SkyRide

The city has not set an opening day for the winter season. City officials said they are working with local health resources to come up with COVID-19 protocols that align with current guidelines. The SkyRide is open for household units to ride together.

Wheatland Bank Carriage Rides

Now through Christmas Eve

Pickup is at the Visit Spokane Visitor's Center next to the Rotary fountain at Howard and Spokane Falls Boulevard. All rides are free.