Post Falls elementary school brings Whoville to life

The fifth-grade class at Mullan Trail Elementary School spent weeks creating a holiday scene in the halls.

POST FALLS, Idaho — A rainbow of colors lines the hallway leading to the fifth-grade classrooms at Mullan Trail Elementary School.

Christmas trees, life-sized characters and creatively decorated houses come together to create a scene from the movie "How the Grinch Stole Christmas." The fifth-grade class worked for weeks to create the hallway scene.

The idea started with two teachers. They wanted to do something special for the holidays, so the two spent Thanksgiving break putting up a few Whoville decorations.

When the students returned, they decided to expand the decorations. The classrooms ended up creating an entire village in the school’s halls.

“I’m kind of happy because, yeah, this year has been weird. So it just kind of feels normal to do this,” said Alexa Martinez, a fifth-grader at Mullan Trail Elementary School.

The group of students spent weeks learning about character development through the Grinch, decorating houses and Christmas trees, and learning a reader’s theatre.

The end goal was to spread holiday cheer to the rest of their classmates. On the last day before winter break, the rest of the grades will take turns having a Whoville experience.

“Part of the class will do the activity in the classroom. Then everybody else will come down and they’ll watch our kiddos perform their reader’s theatre of ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas,’” Whitney Gay, a teacher at Mullan Trail Elementary School, said.