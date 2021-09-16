COVID-19 restrictions tighten for upcoming Riverfront Park Pavilion concerts

Attendees will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of any event at Spokane's Riverfront Park.

SPOKANE, Wash. — COVID-19 restrictions will tighten for concerts at the U.S. Pavilion at Riverfront Park starting on Aug. 28.

From Aug. 28 to Oct. 1, concertgoers will be required to show either proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test that was taken within 72 hours of the event.

Then on Oct. 1, they will require proof of vaccination for entry into Spokane Pavilion Concerts at Riverfront. The date was chosen specifically to allow time for any eligible unvaccinated ticketholders and staff to reach fully vaccinated status should they choose to do so.

If anyone is unable to provide the documentation, or if they do not have the ability to provide a test result taken within the 72-hour window, they may request a refund from the original point of purchase until the event start time or Sept. 4, whichever comes first.

According to the Spokane Parks and Recreation spokesperson Fianna Dickson, this decision was made by AEG. The organization schedules and books all the concerts at the pavilion.

The Rebelution concert on Aug. 25 doesn't fall in that timeline and will not abide by those requirements.