List: Summer concerts at the Riverfront Park Pavilion

All tickets will be available to purchase at www.spokanepavilion.com.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Outdoor concerts will return to the Riverfront Park Pavilion this year.

Tickets for all the shows can be purchased at www.spokanepavilion.com.

Depending on COVID-19 Phase changes and the current guidance, all tickets will be available for a refund if a show gets canceled or postponed.

Currently, there are five concerts scheduled this summer. There has been one cancellation, Iration was scheduled to perform on August 21.

Here is a list of concerts scheduled at the U.S. Pavilion:

The concert will be held on July 22 at 5 p.m. The show will star Slightly Stoopid and feature Pepper, Common Kings and Don Carlos. Tickets cost $50 and are on sale now.

The show will begin at 6 p.m. on Aug. 13. The concert is part of the A Tribute to the Kings Tour. The show will also feature Wolfmother and Battles. Tickets for the concert are $45 and are on sale now.

This show is part of the Good Vibes Summer Tour and will be held on Aug. 25 at 5 p.m. The concert will also feature Steel Pulse, The Green, Keznamdi and DJ Mackle. Tickets range from $20-$40 and are available now.

The concert is on Sept. 15 and starts at 6 p.m. The show will also feature Jai Wolf and Evan Giia. Tickets are on sale now for #30.